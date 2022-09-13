Larken Associates Completes 272-Unit Multifamily Project in Bordentown, New Jersey

A ribbon cutting ceremony for The Reserve at Crosswicks in Bordentown, New Jersey, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

BORDENTOWN, N.J. — Larken Associates has completed The Reserve at Crosswicks, a 272-unit multifamily project in the Southern New Jersey community of Bordentown. The garden-style property consists of seven buildings that house one- and two-bedroom units. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, children’s play area, game room, lounge and package handling services. Rents start at $1,840 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.