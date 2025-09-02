Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Monte-View-at-Pohatcong
Monte View at Pohatcong is located just off I-78, one mile from the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Larken Associates Completes Lease-Up of 120-Unit Apartment Complex in Pohatcong, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

POHATCONG, N.J. — Locally based developer Larken Associates has completed the lease-up of Monte View at Pohatcong, a 120-unit apartment complex located near the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border near Easton. The garden-style property consists of three multi-story buildings and one four-story building with a ground-floor clubhouse. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, game room, coworking space, grilling stations and a dog run. Construction began in November 2023. Leasing commenced last fall, at which time rents started at roughly $2,000 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

