Larken Associates Nears Completion of 254-Unit Multifamily Project in Readington, New Jersey

The Ridge at Readington is currently 85 percent preleased.

READINGTON, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Larken Associates is nearing completion of The Ridge at Readington, a 254-unit multifamily project located about 50 miles southwest of Manhattan. The Ridge at Readington will feature a mix of market-rate and affordable units in one- and two-bedroom formats across nine buildings. Residences will be furnished with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, lounge and wet bar, outdoor pavilion, dog park and walking trails. The first move-ins are scheduled for the fourth quarter.