Larken Associates Nears Completion of 272-Unit Apartment Community in Bordentown, New Jersey
BORDENTOWN, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Larken Associates is nearing completion of The Reserve at Crosswicks, a 272-unit apartment community in Bordentown, about 35 miles northeast of Philadelphia. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, spa, fitness center, playground, game room, package lockers and a dog park. Reserve at Crosswicks is 75 percent preleased and slated to open this summer.
