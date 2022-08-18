Larken Associates Receives Approval for 120-Unit Multifamily Project in Pohatcong, New Jersey

Monte View at Pohatcong will total 120 units. The project is slated for a 2025 delivery.

POHATCONG, N.J. — Locally based developer Larken Associates has received approval from the Pohatcong Township Land Use Board for Monte View at Pohatcong, a 120-unit multifamily project. The site is located near the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border near Easton. The garden-style property will consist of three multi-story buildings and one four-story building with a ground-floor clubhouse. Other amenities will include a pool, fitness center and a dog run. Construction is expected to begin in mid-2023 and to be complete in early 2025.