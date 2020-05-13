Larken Associates Underway on 107-Unit Multifamily Project in York, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

YORK, PA. — Larken Associates is underway on construction of The Enclave at Copper Chase, a 107-unit multifamily project in York, a city located approximately 25 miles south of Harrisburg. Located at 3145 Honey Run Drive, the project is an addition to Larken’s existing 132-unit The Reserve at Copper Chase community. The Enclave will include one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, a clubhouse and fitness center. The project also includes renovations to the pool and lounge, as well as upgrades to the property’s roofing and exteriors. Larken acquired the property in 2019. The construction schedule was undisclosed.