REBusinessOnline

Larken Associates Underway on 150,000 SF Industrial Project in Flemington, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

Flemington-Junction-Business-Center

Flemington Junction Business Center is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of next year.

FLEMINGTON, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Larken Associates is underway on preliminary site work for Flemington Junction Business Park, a 150,000-square-foot industrial project in Northern New Jersey. The project will comprise four buildings on a 29-acre site that is located just one mile from U.S. Route 31. Building features will include clear heights of 32 feet and LED lighting, while the entire complex will feature 270 car parking spaces. Larken Associates’ in-house construction management team, Core Enterprises, is overseeing development of the project, which is slated for a fourth-quarter 2022 delivery.

