Larken Receives Approval for 254-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment Project in Readington, New Jersey

The Ridge at Readington is expected to be complete in spring/summer 2022.

READINGTON, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Larken Associates has received approval for The Ridge at Readington, a 254-unit multifamily redevelopment in Readington, about 50 miles west of New York City. The 17.2-acre site was originally intended to house an eight-building office campus that was branded Readington Commons. The new multifamily community will consist of 10 buildings featuring one- and two-bedroom units across 21 different floor plans. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse, outdoor lounge area, children’s play area and a dog park. Completion is scheduled for spring/summer 2022.

