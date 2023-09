FAIRVIEW, TEXAS — Larks Entertainment, a retail concept that features shuffleboard, food and beverages, will open a 25,000-square-foot entertainment center in Fairview, about 35 miles north of Dallas. The venue will be located within Fairview Town Center and is scheduled for a December opening. Joseph Williams of The Woodmont Co. represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Walt Davis internally represented the landlord, Lincoln Property Co.