Larkspur Capital Begins Leasing Townhome Project in Dallas’ Cedars District

DALLAS — Locally based developer Larkspur Capital has begun leasing Phase I of Victoria Row, a townhome project in the Cedars District near downtown Dallas. Situated on approximately eight acres at 1100 Parker St., Victoria Row features 155 residences across 29 buildings. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, dog park and multiple courtyards. Architecture Demarest designed Victoria Row, and Acadian Group served as the general contractor. Information on starting rents was not disclosed. Larkspur also recently delivered the first units within Phase II of the development.