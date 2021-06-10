Larkspur Capital to Develop 190-Unit Willow Apartments in Dallas’ Deep Ellum District
DALLAS — Locally based firm Larkspur Capital LLC will develop The Willow, a 190-unit apartment complex that will be located at 3900 Commerce St. in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas. Omniplan is designing the eight-story, 171,575-square-foot building, which will offer amenities such as a pool, fitness center, rooftop sky lounge, indoor and outdoor coworking spaces, bike workshop and a coffee bar. A construction timeline was not disclosed.
