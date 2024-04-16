Larkspur Capital Underway on 219-Unit Multifamily Project in Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based developer Larkspur Capital is underway on construction of The Juniper, a 219-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Exposition Park area of Dallas. The site at 4003 Commerce St. spans 1.4 acres, and the property will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom units that will range in size from 567 to 1,992 square feet. The Juniper will also have 18 flat-style homes and a number of penthouses. Amenities will include a pool, dog park, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a clubhouse. Corgan is the project architect, and OHT Partners is the general contractor. Delivery is slated for mid-2026.