Units at The Juniper in Austin will feature stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Upon entering the property, residents and guests will be greeted by a grand entry curved staircase with a double-height lobby.
Larkspur Capital Underway on 219-Unit Multifamily Project in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Locally based developer Larkspur Capital is underway on construction of The Juniper, a 219-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Exposition Park area of Dallas. The site at 4003 Commerce St. spans 1.4 acres, and the property will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom units that will range in size from 567 to 1,992 square feet. The Juniper will also have 18 flat-style homes and a number of penthouses. Amenities will include a pool, dog park, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a clubhouse. Corgan is the project architect, and OHT Partners is the general contractor. Delivery is slated for mid-2026.

