Friday, December 12, 2025
29-North
29 North in Hickory, N.C., offers 101 apartments with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

LaRock Capital Partners Buys 101-Unit Apartment Community in Hickory, North Carolina

by Abby Cox

HICKORY, N.C. — Ashburn, Va.-based LaRock Capital Partners has acquired 29 North Apartments, a 101-unit community located in Hickory, about 58 miles north of Charlotte. Delivered in 2013, the complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, ranging in size from 715 to 1,308 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse with coworking spaces and a pet park. LaRock Capital has selected Greensboro, N.C.-based Burkely Communities to serve as the new property manager at 29 North. William Lawson of BWE originated acquisition financing on behalf of LaRock Capital. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

