Las Vegas Lucky Investment Acquires 59,940 SF Industrial Building in Denver for $10.7M

by Amy Works

DENVER — Malman Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of 11100 E. 51st Avenue in Denver. GS 51st LLC, a Colorado limited liability company, sold the property to Las Vegas Lucky Investment LLC, a Nevada limited liability company, for $10.7 million, or $178.51 per square foot.

Pioneer Interests, a multi-state institutional cannabis operator, fully occupies the 59,940-square-foot industrial building. Situated on 1.5 acres, the building is zoned I-B and offers heavy power and ample parking.

Jake Malman of Malman Commercial represented the seller, while Jun Zhou of Centaline Investment Inc. represented the buyer in the deal.

