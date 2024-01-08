Monday, January 8, 2024
The building at 330 S. Valley View Blvd. in Las Vegas features 166,409 square feet of vacant office space.
Las Vegas Valley Water District Acquires 166,409 SF Office Building in Central Las Vegas

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) has purchased a vacant office building, located at 330 S. Valley View Blvd. in Las Vegas, from a private seller for $21.2 million.

Built in 1983 on 10 acres, the two-story building offers 166,409 square feet of office space. The property, as it currently stands, features an atrium, open floor plan with HVAC control systems, controlled access at exterior and major interior doorways, and 870 parking spaces. Additionally, the facility features call-center-quality networking, including redundant fiber optics, Cat6 ethernet cabling and a backup generator servicing the building’s critical systems.

LVVWD currently owns 251.5 acres of property directly across the street from the acquisition. The existing portfolio includes administrative buildings, operations support, utility infrastructure, public education buildings and special land preservation area.

Marlene Fujita Winkel, Emily Brun and Cody Seager of Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital Group in Las Vegas represented the private seller in the transaction.

