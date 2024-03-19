Lasalle Co., Hannay Investment Divest of 25,569 SF Nextmune-Occupied Lab Space in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Lasalle Co. LLC and Hannay Investment Properties have sold a 25,569-square-foot lab space at 2801 S. 35th St. in Phoenix. PR & MC Properties LLC purchased the asset for $6.3 million, or $246 per square foot.

Nextmune, a global animal pharmaceutical company, fully leases the property. Originally built in 1991, the building was renovated last year to include a state-of-the-art, FDA-certified laboratory and manufacturing facility with multiple clean rooms and built-in coolers. Situated on 1.9 acres, the property serves as one of Nextmune’s five laboratory facilities around the globe and its only U.S. location.

The property features 142 parking spaces, a gated yard and loading docks with one grade-level door and one truck well.

Geoffrey Turbow of CBRE Investment Properties represented the seller in the deal.