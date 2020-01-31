LaSalle Investment Management Buys 345,126 Parc Santa Fe Industrial Asset Near Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

Parc Santa Fe in Littleton, Colo., features 345,126 square feet of Class A flexible industrial space spread across three buildings.

LITTLETON, COLO. — LaSalle Investment Management (LIM) has acquired Parc Santa Fe, an industrial development located on 22 acres along South Santa Fe Drive in Littleton. Jackson-Shaw, LaPour Partners and Stream Realty Partners sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Totaling 345,126 square feet, the three-building property features 24-foot and 28-foot clear heights, gated outside storage and car parking, ample dock doors and abundant power. The development consists of an 85,903-square-foot building, a 169,590-square-foot facility and a 89,633-square-foot building.

Delivered in September 2019, the project represented the first new industrial development in the area since 1997. At the time of sale, the asset was 62 percent leased.

Tyler Reed, Peter Beugg and Dominic DiOrio of Stream Realty, along with Bo Mills of JLL’s Los Angeles office, handled the acquisition. Stream Realty will continue to handle leasing and management of Parc Santa Fe on behalf of LIM, with Reed, Beugg and DiOrio leading leasing efforts and Tom Bahn leading property management.