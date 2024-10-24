Thursday, October 24, 2024
Stonemeadow-Farms-Bothell-WA
Stonemeadow Farms in Bothell, Wash., offers 280 apartments spread across 20 residential buildings.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

LaSalle Investment Management Sells 280-Unit Stonemeadow Farms Apartments in Bothell, Washington for $93.1M

by Amy Works

BOTHELL, WASH. — LaSalle Investment Management has completed the disposition of Stonemeadow Farms, an apartment community in Bothell, a suburb of Seattle. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $93.1 million. Situated on 29 acres at 23028 27th Ave. SE, Stonemeadow Farms offers 280 apartments spread across 20 residential buildings.

Originally constructed in 1999, the garden-style property underwent renovations from 2014 to 2018. Each apartment features private balconies, wood-style flooring, deep soaker-style bathtubs, stainless steel appliances, Shaker-style cabinets, mosaic and subway tile backsplashes, black quartz countertops and undermount kitchen sinks.

Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse with a kitchen and lounge, resort-style pool and an outdoor terrace with firepits and barbecue areas.

David Young, Corey Marx and Chris Ross of JLL Capital Markets Investment and Sales Advisory represented the seller in the deal. JLL also represented the buyer in the transaction.

