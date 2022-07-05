REBusinessOnline

LaserShip Signs 105,000 SF Industrial Lease in Chantilly, Virginia

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Southeast, Virginia

LaserShip, an e-commerce parcel carrier, will be the sole occupant of Stonecroft Industrial Center in Chantilly, Va., when the firm moves in this fall. (Photo courtesy of Edge)

CHANTILLY, VA. — LaserShip, an e-commerce parcel carrier, has signed a 105,000-square-foot industrial lease at 14850 Thompson Road in Chantilly, a Northern Virginia suburb of Washington, D.C. The Vienna, Va.-based firm signed the full-building lease at Stonecroft Industrial Center, which features 32-foot clear heights and 37 dock doors. Scott Rabin of Edge represented the tenant in the lease transaction. Brad Benna represented the landlord, Matan Cos., on an internal basis. The facility is expected to house 100 LaserShip employees once the firm takes occupancy this fall.

