Wednesday, March 13, 2024
The Shops at Mallory is located in Brentwood, Tenn. (Photo courtesy of Last Mile Investments)
AcquisitionsRetailSoutheastTennessee

Last Mile Investments Acquires 26,114 SF Retail Center in Metro Nashville

by John Nelson

BRENTWOOD, TENN. — Cincinnati-based Last Mile Investments has acquired The Shops at Mallory, a 26,114-square-foot, unanchored retail center located at 1731 Mallory Lane in Brentwood, about 10 miles south of Nashville. Jim Foley of Foley Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Jordan Powell of Avison Young represented Last Mile Investments, which now has assets in 16 separate MSAs. The sales price was not disclosed.

The Shops at Mallory was leased to service and convenience retailers including Massage Envy, Sola Salon Studios and Genesis Diamonds at the time of sale.

