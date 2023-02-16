REBusinessOnline

Last-Mile Logistics Firm Signs 30,120 SF Industrial Lease in Gonzales, Louisiana

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Louisiana, Southeast

J.W. Logistics LLC will occupy space at 8200 Highway 44 within Pelican Point Commerce Center, which fronts I-10 adjacent to the Louisiana Regional Airport.

GONZALES, LA. — J.W. Logistics LLC, a last-mile delivery firm based in Texas, has signed a 30,120-square-foot lease at Pelican Point Commerce Center, a 32-acre industrial park in Gonzales. The tenant will occupy space at 8200 Highway 44, which fronts I-10 adjacent to the Louisiana Regional Airport. The facility features 16-foot clear heights, rear dock doors and surface parking spaces. The Gonzales site marks the third location for J.W. Logistics in Louisiana as the firm has existing locations in Baton Rouge and Shreveport.

Kent McCoy of Centric Commercial represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Todd Pevey represented the landlord, Baltimore-based St. John Properties, on an internal basis. St. John Properties is underway on the buildout of Pelican Point Commerce Center, which will span 265,000 square feet of flex industrial space upon completion. The developer has delivered approximately 100,000 square feet at the park to-date and is currently developing an 83,000-square-foot high-bay warehouse.





