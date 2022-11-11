Last Mile Purchases 49,821 SF Retail Center in Huntsville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Retail, Southeast

JLL brokered the sale of Whitesburg Center, a 49,821-square-foot retail center located in Huntsville, Ala.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. —Last Mile Investments has purchased Whitesburg Center, a 49,821-square-foot shopping center located at 5000 Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Andrew Michols of JLL represent the seller, Baker Storey McDonald Properties, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed. Built in 1990 and renovated in 2002, the center is leased to tenants including Dollar Tree, Hollywood Feed, Edible Arrangements, Baskin Robbins, Buff City Soap and Papa Murphy’s.