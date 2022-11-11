REBusinessOnline

Last Mile Purchases 49,821 SF Retail Center in Huntsville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Retail, Southeast

JLL brokered the sale of Whitesburg Center, a 49,821-square-foot retail center located in Huntsville, Ala.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. —Last Mile Investments has purchased Whitesburg Center, a 49,821-square-foot shopping center located at 5000 Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Andrew Michols of JLL represent the seller, Baker Storey McDonald Properties, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed. Built in 1990 and renovated in 2002, the center is leased to tenants including Dollar Tree, Hollywood Feed, Edible Arrangements, Baskin Robbins, Buff City Soap and Papa Murphy’s.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  