LaTerra Development, Revitate Open 344-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —LaTerra Development, in partnership with Revitate, has opened The Charlie ABQ, a 344-unit build-to-rent community in Albuquerque. Situated on 37 acres at the southwest corner of Woodmont Avenue and Paseo del Norte, The Charlie ABQ features 202 townhomes and 142 detached single-family homes. The two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts range in size from 1,260 to 2,130 square feet. Every residence includes an attached two-car garage, private outdoor space and modern finishes. The community includes two large amenity centers with resort-style pools and spas, fitness centers, coworking lounges and outdoor gathering areas.