Friday, April 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1628-La-Mirada-Blvd-La-Mirada-CA
The Charlie La Mirada in La Mirada, Calif., offers 28 apartments.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

LaTerra Development Sells 28-Unit Charlie La Mirada Multifamily Building in La Mirada, California

by Amy Works

LA MIRADA, CALIF. — Marina Del Rey, Calif.-based LaTerra Development has completed the disposition of The Charlie La Mirada, an apartment building in La Mirada. Dunbar Real Estate Investment Management acquired the asset for $11.1 million. Developed by LaTerra Development in 2021, The Charlie La Mirada offers 28 apartments. LaTerra built the asset, which is located at 1628 La Mirada Blvd., as part of its Charlie Collection. Joe Leon and Nick Ingle of Voit Real Estate Services represented the seller, while Dean Zander of Newmark represented the buyer in the deal.

You may also like

Flagship Healthcare Properties Buys 17,724 SF Medical Facility...

JLL Arranges $68.5M Sale, Financing of Brooklyn Apartment...

Bravo Property Trust Provides $36.7M Construction Loan for...

Walters Nears Completion of 70-Unit Affordable Housing Project...

Kislak Negotiates $22.1M Sale Multifamily Property in Summit,...

FAMH Group Acquires The BW Apartment Property in...

ATLAS Capital Partners, Hawkins Development Buy 38 Acres...

Gantry Secures $25M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Community...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 101-Room Sleep...