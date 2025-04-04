LaTerra Development Sells 28-Unit Charlie La Mirada Multifamily Building in La Mirada, California

LA MIRADA, CALIF. — Marina Del Rey, Calif.-based LaTerra Development has completed the disposition of The Charlie La Mirada, an apartment building in La Mirada. Dunbar Real Estate Investment Management acquired the asset for $11.1 million. Developed by LaTerra Development in 2021, The Charlie La Mirada offers 28 apartments. LaTerra built the asset, which is located at 1628 La Mirada Blvd., as part of its Charlie Collection. Joe Leon and Nick Ingle of Voit Real Estate Services represented the seller, while Dean Zander of Newmark represented the buyer in the deal.