Monday, May 18, 2026
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Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Latham & Watkins Signs 131,000 SF Office Lease Expansion in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Latham & Watkins has signed an 11-year 131,000-square-foot office lease expansion in Midtown Manhattan. The law firm now occupies 251,000 square feet at 1285 Avenue of the Americas. Scott Gamber, Craig Reicher and Emily Chabrier of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Robert Alexander, Ryan Alexander, Taylor Callaghan, Alexander Benisatto and Walter Graham of CBRE, along with Patrick Murphy of JLL and internal agents William Elder and Daniel Birney, represented the landlord, RXR.

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