Lathrop GPM Relocates St. Louis Office to The Plaza at Clayton

CLAYTON, MO. — Law firm Lathrop GPM has relocated its St. Louis office to The Plaza at Clayton effective July 1. The new space, similar to the firm’s offices in Denver, Minneapolis and Chicago, features a flexible design for increased collaboration and client support. Since the beginning of 2022, six attorneys have joined the office in several practice areas. The Plaza at Clayton is situated in the immediate western suburb of Clayton. The property totals 340,529 square feet and rises 16 stories. Amenities include a clubroom, rooftop deck, fitness center, game room, conference center and reception center. The new Lathrop GPM space totals 16,023 square feet on the 14th floor.