Lathrop GPM to Relocate Kansas City Headquarters to 47,000 SF Office

KANSAS CITY, MO. — National law firm Lathrop GPM LLP will move its Kansas City headquarters to a new 47,000-square-foot office at Stanton Road Capital’s 2323 Grand Boulevard. The firm is relocating from its roughly 111,000-square-foot space at 2345 Grand Boulevard, where it has been based since the 1970s. The new office will be designed to adopt the firm’s companywide shift toward a hybrid work approach and is slated for occupancy in summer 2026. Lathrop’s office will be located on floors seven and eight with nine conference rooms, private offices, open workspaces and employee wellness rooms.

Located in the heart of downtown, 2323 Grand Boulevard sits at the intersection of the Crossroads Art District and Crown Center, directly across from Union Station and the new RideKC streetcar station. The 320,976-square-foot, 11-story building offers onsite parking, flexible floor plates and spec suites. Stanton Road Capital acquired the property in late 2017 and has updated the amenities, including a conference center, gym, tenant lounge, dining area and outdoor patio. Additionally, Grand Coffee Co. will open a location within the building.

Travis Helgeson and Miles McCune of Range Realty Partners are the property’s leasing agents. Scott Bluhm of Newmark Zimmer represented Lathrop GPM in the lease.