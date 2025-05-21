Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The law firm will relocate to 2323 Grand Boulevard, which is owned by Stanton Road Capital.
Leasing ActivityMidwestMissouriOffice

Lathrop GPM to Relocate Kansas City Headquarters to 47,000 SF Office

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — National law firm Lathrop GPM LLP will move its Kansas City headquarters to a new 47,000-square-foot office at Stanton Road Capital’s 2323 Grand Boulevard. The firm is relocating from its roughly 111,000-square-foot space at 2345 Grand Boulevard, where it has been based since the 1970s. The new office will be designed to adopt the firm’s companywide shift toward a hybrid work approach and is slated for occupancy in summer 2026. Lathrop’s office will be located on floors seven and eight with nine conference rooms, private offices, open workspaces and employee wellness rooms.

Located in the heart of downtown, 2323 Grand Boulevard sits at the intersection of the Crossroads Art District and Crown Center, directly across from Union Station and the new RideKC streetcar station. The 320,976-square-foot, 11-story building offers onsite parking, flexible floor plates and spec suites. Stanton Road Capital acquired the property in late 2017 and has updated the amenities, including a conference center, gym, tenant lounge, dining area and outdoor patio. Additionally, Grand Coffee Co. will open a location within the building.

Travis Helgeson and Miles McCune of Range Realty Partners are the property’s leasing agents. Scott Bluhm of Newmark Zimmer represented Lathrop GPM in the lease.

You may also like

CBRE Arranges $13M Sale of Industrial Property in...

Bradford Negotiates 16,000 SF Lease at Industrial Flex...

Greenstone Partners Negotiates $7.4M Sale of Flex Office...

Kiser Group Brokers $3.9M Bulk Condo Sale in...

Clear Technologies Signs 8,286 SF Office Lease at...

Rose & Rose Signs 14,067 SF Office Lease...

SouthState Banks Signs 40,000 SF Office Lease in...

Cresa Arranges Sale of 124,480 SF Office Building...

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 94,931 SF Industrial Lease...