Latigo Group to Develop $82M Multifamily Project in Metro Orlando

Infield Apartments is a 384-unit multifamily community in Kissimmee.

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — Los Angeles-based The Latigo Group plans to develop Infield Apartments, a 384-unit multifamily community in Kissimmee. The $82 million property will feature 192 one-bedroom, 168 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom units. Community amenities will include a two-story clubhouse, fitness center with a dry sauna, golf simulator and a resort-style pool.

The property will be built on the site of a former county softball field at 1900 Ball Park Road. Construction will begin in July and initial occupancy is expected for late summer 2022. Greystar, a multifamily development and management firm based in Charleston, will manage the property.

Principal Life Insurance Co. provided $45 million in construction debt for the project. Additionally, there was $22.6 million in investor equity, with $10 million coming from 207 individual CrowdStreet investors. There was also $15.7 million in preferred equity provided.

The Latigo Group is a privately owned residential and mixed-use development and investment company. Latigo acquired the 25-acre site for Infield Apartments with an option to develop a second phase of apartments. The firm has two other ground-up projects under development in Central Florida, and currently owns an apartment property in Orlando.