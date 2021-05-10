REBusinessOnline

Latigo Group to Open Pomelo Apartments in Miami Gardens

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. — The Latigo Group, a residential developer based in Los Angeles, is nearing completion of The Pomelo, a new, seven-story mid-rise multifamily community in Miami Gardens. The property will feature 259 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with modern finishes.

Designed by local interior designer Moniomo, The Pomelo will feature keyless entry, smart thermostats, custom kitchen cabinetry and quartz counters. Community amenities will include a pool, pool deck, clubhouse, fitness center, yoga and spin studio and a business center.

Units are priced between $1,595 and $2,590 per month, based on room-count and layout particulars, with square footages spanning from 714 to 1,127 square feet. Latigo chose Greystar to manage the property, which is set to open this summer.

