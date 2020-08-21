Lattizorri Development Opens 121-Unit Harbor Heights Apartments in Mystic, Connecticut

MYSTIC, CONN. — Locally based Lattizorri Development has completed Harbor Heights, a 121-unit luxury apartment community in the coastal Connecticut city of Mystic. The property is part of the Perkins Farm master-planned community and offers one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, nickel hardware and granite countertops. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling area, fitness center and a dog park. Rents start at $1,600 per month for a one-bedroom unit and $2,100 per month for a two-bedroom unit.