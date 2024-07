LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Launch Entertainment, a concept centered on indoor trampolines, has signed a 46,039-square-foot retail lease in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The space is located within the Lakepointe Crossing shopping center that is anchored by Academy Sports + Outdoors, Conn’s HomePlus and Northern Tool + Equipment. Matt Luedtke and Taylor Black of Weitzman represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Venture Commercial represented Launch Entertainment.