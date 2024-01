LITTLE FERRY, N.J. — Launch Entertainment will open a 31,842-square-foot indoor trampoline park in the Northern New Jersey community of Little Ferry. The entertainment operator will backfill a space formerly occupied by grocer HMart within a 155,444-square-foot shopping center at 260 Bergen Turnpike. Marta Villa of CBRE represented the landlord, Bergen Ferry Associates LP, in the lease negotiations. Brian Wherty of Equity Retail Brokers represented Launch Entertainment.