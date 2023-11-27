LaundroLab Opens 4,000 SF Laundromat in Pontiac, Michigan

PONTIAC, MICH. — LaundroLab has opened a 4,000-square-foot laundromat within Oakland Pointe Plaza in Pontiac, a northern suburb of Detroit. Founded by local franchisees Leslie and Water Czarnecki, the Pontiac LaundroLab features high-tech washers and dryers, 24-7 attendant service, a child playroom and vending machine. The facility accepts both coin payments and digital payments through a mobile app. The Pontiac facility is one of five planned franchise locations by the Czarneckis. Carrie Weiss of NAI Farbman represented the tenant.