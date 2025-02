REYNOLDSBURG, OHIO — Laurel Real Estate Co. has arranged the sale of the Days Inn Columbus East Airport hotel in Reynoldsburg for an undisclosed price. Lauren D’Souza-Faze of Laurel Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller. The buyer was a first-time hotelier based outside of the United States. Located at 2100 Brice Road, the property features 152 units as well as an outdoor pool, meeting space and full bar and restaurant. Scientific Capital arranged acquisition financing.