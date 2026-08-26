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The property will continue to operate as a Hampton Inn by Hilton under the management of Fusion Hotels.
AcquisitionsHospitalityMidwestOhio

Laurel Real Estate Brokers Sale of 60-Room Hampton Inn Hotel in Sunbury, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

SUNBURY, OHIO — Laurel Real Estate Co. has brokered the sale of the 60-room Hampton Inn Columbus I-71 North hotel in Sunbury. Laurel represented the undisclosed seller. A private investor group acquired the hotel.

The acquisition included several equity partners and an SBA 504 financing structure involving a conventional first-mortgage lender, LCNB National Bank, and a certified development company, Alloy Development Co. The SBA 504 loan program generally combines a first mortgage from a conventional lender with a second-lien loan facilitated by an SBA-certified development company, according to Laurel. The structure supports qualified small businesses making long-term investments in owner-occupied real estate and other major fixed assets. Katie Vivian of Largo Capital arranged the financing.

Fusion Hotels, the buyer-affiliated hotel management platform led by Amul Patel, plans to assume management of the hotel. Fusion’s portfolio consists of 15 hotels across Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

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