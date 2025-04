AVON, OHIO — Laurel Real Estate Co. has negotiated the sale of the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in Avon near Cleveland for an undisclosed price. The 82-room property is located at 39050 Colorado Ave. Amenities include an indoor pool, fitness center and meeting space. Laurel represented the undisclosed seller and was the sole brokerage involved in the transaction, which was considered an off-market deal.