Lauth Communities Acquires 296-Unit Apartment Community in Plainfield, Indiana

PLAINFIELD, IND. — Lauth Communities has acquired Apex at Perry Crossing Apartments in the Indianapolis suburb of Plainfield for an undisclosed price. Built in 2023, the garden-style development features a resort-style pool, resident clubhouse, fitness center, coworking area, pickleball court, fenced pet park, game lounge and maker’s room. There are 15 residential buildings on the 26.2-acre property. Floor plans range from 721 to 1,381 square feet. There are also townhome-style floor plans with hallway garage access. Hannah Ott and Cam Benz of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller. Krieg DeVault assisted Lauth with its purchase.