Lauth Communities Acquires Three Multifamily Properties in Bowling Green and Lexington, Kentucky

The Drake, a newly built, 288-unit apartment community in Bowling Green, was one of three properties that Lauth Communities purchased in Kentucky recently.

BOWLING GREEN AND LEXINGTON, K.Y. — Lauth Communities, a subsidiary of Carmel, Ind.-based Lauth Group Inc., has acquired three multifamily properties located in Bowling Green and Lexington. The three properties, known as The Drake, The Stables at Waveland Farm and The Woods at 1850, will add 360 additional units to Lauth’s portfolio. The sales price was not disclosed.

The Drake, located at 726 Cumberland Trace Road in Bowling Green, is a 288-unit complex completed in 2019. The property resides on 30 acres and consists of one-, two- and three- bedroom units. The community’s amenities include a clubhouse, pool, onsite dog parks, fire pits, game center and 30 freestanding garages. The Drake features 22 three-story buildings.

The Stables at Waveland Farm is located at 3765 Winthrop Drive and The Woods at 1850 is located at 1850 Old Higbee Mill Road, both in Lexington. The Stables at Waveland Farm was built in 2019. The Woods at 1850 feature one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplan options.

The communities will be rebranded as the Stables at Palomar and Stables at the Woods, respectively. The properties are located within 3.5 miles of each other. Together, they will add 72 units to Lauth’s portfolio.

The Lexington-based Silvestri Real Estate Team represented Lauth Communities in the acquisitions. Brian Devlin of The Kirkland Co. represented the previous owner of The Drake, and Brian Shelbourne with Merchants Capital arranged acquisition financing for The Drake deal on behalf of Lauth.

Ken Martin of JLL’s Indianapolis office originated Fannie Mae financing for the Lexington properties.