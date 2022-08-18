Lauth, Covington to Build 2 MSF Industrial Park at Former Ford Site in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Lauth Group Inc. and Covington Group Inc. have formed a joint venture to acquire and redevelop the former Ford Visteon site at 6900 English Ave. in Indianapolis. The 150-acre industrial park will be named Thunderbird Commerce Center. Plans call for up to 2 million square feet of build-to-suit and speculative space with rail access along the western side of the property. Mark Writt and Nikki Leahy of CBRE are marketing the project for lease.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.