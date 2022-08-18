Lauth, Covington to Build 2 MSF Industrial Park at Former Ford Site in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Lauth Group Inc. and Covington Group Inc. have formed a joint venture to acquire and redevelop the former Ford Visteon site at 6900 English Ave. in Indianapolis. The 150-acre industrial park will be named Thunderbird Commerce Center. Plans call for up to 2 million square feet of build-to-suit and speculative space with rail access along the western side of the property. Mark Writt and Nikki Leahy of CBRE are marketing the project for lease.