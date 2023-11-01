Wednesday, November 1, 2023
The tenant expects to take occupancy of its new office at One Southwest Crossing in spring 2024.
Law Firm Fafinski Mark & Johnson Signs 22,220 SF Office Lease in Eden Prairie, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — Law firm Fafinski Mark & Johnson (FMJ) has leased 22,220 square feet of office space at One Southwest Crossing in the Minneapolis suburb of Eden Prairie. Jaclyn May, Paul Donovan and Tom DeSautel of Cushman & Wakefield represented FMJ, while Eric Heltne of Avison Young represented the landlord, Eagle Ridge Partners. Jennifer Stumm of FMJ will lead the project management for the build-out of the new office. FMJ is relocating within Eden Prairie and plans to take occupancy at One Southwest Crossing in spring 2024. The property was recently renovated.

