REBusinessOnline

Law Firm Fox Rothschild Relocates Minneapolis Headquarters to City Center

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Midwest, Minnesota, Office

MINNEAPOLIS — Fox Rothschild LLP, a national law firm, is relocating its Minneapolis headquarters from Two22 Tower to City Center in November. The firm will occupy 39,081 square feet of Target’s former space. Francis Cauffman Architects will serve as architect and interior designer for Fox Rothschild’s new space, which will span half of floor 36 and the entirety of floor 37. City Center is a 51-story, 1.6 million-square-foot office and retail tower owned by Ryan Cos. US Inc.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
24
Webinar: How to Tackle the Top Workforce Challenges Facing Senior Living Communities
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  