Law Firm Fox Rothschild Relocates Minneapolis Headquarters to City Center

MINNEAPOLIS — Fox Rothschild LLP, a national law firm, is relocating its Minneapolis headquarters from Two22 Tower to City Center in November. The firm will occupy 39,081 square feet of Target’s former space. Francis Cauffman Architects will serve as architect and interior designer for Fox Rothschild’s new space, which will span half of floor 36 and the entirety of floor 37. City Center is a 51-story, 1.6 million-square-foot office and retail tower owned by Ryan Cos. US Inc.