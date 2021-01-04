REBusinessOnline

Law Firm Fredrikson & Byron Leases 178,000 SF at Office Tower in Downtown Minneapolis

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Midwest, Minnesota, Office

KBS owns the 40-story office tower known as RBC Plaza at 60 South Sixth.

MINNEAPOLIS — Law firm Fredrikson & Byron has leased 178,000 square feet at RBC Plaza at 60 South Sixth, a 40-story office tower in downtown Minneapolis. The regional law firm will occupy approximately nine floors. KBS owns the Class A, 710,332-square-foot property. Amenities at the office tower include a fitness center, tenant lounge, conference center, retail and dining space, bicycle storage, underground parking and concierge services. Brent Robertson, Andrea Leon and Jon Dahl of JLL represented KBS in the lease transaction. Mike Salmen, Larry Serota and Will McDonald of Transwestern represented the tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  