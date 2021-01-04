Law Firm Fredrikson & Byron Leases 178,000 SF at Office Tower in Downtown Minneapolis

KBS owns the 40-story office tower known as RBC Plaza at 60 South Sixth.

MINNEAPOLIS — Law firm Fredrikson & Byron has leased 178,000 square feet at RBC Plaza at 60 South Sixth, a 40-story office tower in downtown Minneapolis. The regional law firm will occupy approximately nine floors. KBS owns the Class A, 710,332-square-foot property. Amenities at the office tower include a fitness center, tenant lounge, conference center, retail and dining space, bicycle storage, underground parking and concierge services. Brent Robertson, Andrea Leon and Jon Dahl of JLL represented KBS in the lease transaction. Mike Salmen, Larry Serota and Will McDonald of Transwestern represented the tenant.