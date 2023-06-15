Thursday, June 15, 2023
KBS owns 60 South Sixth, which rises 40 stories and totals 710,332 square feet. It is situated along the Nicollet Mall in the heart of downtown.
Law Firm Fredrikson & Byron Moves Into 158,000 SF Office at 60 South Sixth in Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

MINNEAPOLIS — Midwest law firm Fredrikson & Byron has moved into a 158,000-square-foot office space at 60 South Sixth, a 40-story tower in downtown Minneapolis. KBS Real Estate Investment Trust III owns the 710,332-square-foot property. Fredrikson & Byron signed the lease in 2020. Amenities at 60 South Sixth include a fitness center, underground parking, concierge services, free Wi-Fi hotspots, a tenant lounge, pool table and conference center.

KBS also recently signed leases with Best & Flanagan LLP, a locally based law firm, and Dacotah Bank, a Midwest financial institution. Brent Robertson, Andrea Leon and Jon Dahl of JLL represented KBS in all three leases. Mike Salmen, Larry Serota and Will McDonald of Transwestern represented Fredrikson & Byron. Brent Erikson of Newmark represented Best & Flanagan, and Kevin O’Neill of Colliers represented Dacotah Bank.

