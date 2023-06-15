Law Firm Fredrikson & Byron Moves Into 158,000 SF Office at 60 South Sixth in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Midwest law firm Fredrikson & Byron has moved into a 158,000-square-foot office space at 60 South Sixth, a 40-story tower in downtown Minneapolis. KBS Real Estate Investment Trust III owns the 710,332-square-foot property. Fredrikson & Byron signed the lease in 2020. Amenities at 60 South Sixth include a fitness center, underground parking, concierge services, free Wi-Fi hotspots, a tenant lounge, pool table and conference center.

KBS also recently signed leases with Best & Flanagan LLP, a locally based law firm, and Dacotah Bank, a Midwest financial institution. Brent Robertson, Andrea Leon and Jon Dahl of JLL represented KBS in all three leases. Mike Salmen, Larry Serota and Will McDonald of Transwestern represented Fredrikson & Byron. Brent Erikson of Newmark represented Best & Flanagan, and Kevin O’Neill of Colliers represented Dacotah Bank.