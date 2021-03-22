REBusinessOnline

Law Firm Ice Miller Signs Office Lease Extension, Expansion in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

CHICAGO — Full-service law firm Ice Miller LLP has signed a long-term lease extension and expansion at 200 West Madison in Chicago. The firm will increase its current 22,897-square-foot space to 36,112 square feet, remaining on the entire 35th floor and expanding to part of the 36th floor. Corey Siegrist, Bill Rogers and Brian Means of JLL represented Ice Miller in the lease negations. Jeff Dowdell of Transwestern represented ownership, BentallGreenOak.

