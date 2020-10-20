Law Firm Inks 14,078 SF Office Lease at 485 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Kreindler & Kreindler LLP, a law firm specializing in aviation accident cases, has signed a 14,078-square-foot office lease at 485 Lexington Avenue, a 32-story building located near Grand Central Station in Midtown Manhattan. Brian Goldman and Cooper Weisman of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. SL Green Corp. owns the building, which was most recently renovated in 2007.