NEW YORK CITY — Law firm Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel LLP (ECBAWM) has inked a 6,000-square-foot office lease expansion at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. The deal raises the firm’s footprint within the 34-story building at 1 Rockefeller Plaza from 16,000 to 22,000 square feet. Zev Holzman of Savills and Paul Revson of Emerald Realty represented ECBAWM in the lease negotiations. The landlord, Tishman Speyer, was represented internally.