Law Firm Leases 13,285 SF at Office Park in Troy, Michigan

TROY, MICH. — Full-service law firm Garan Lucow Miller PC has leased 13,285 square feet at Timberlands IV, one of the three Class A office buildings within Timberlands Office Park in Troy. The building is situated at 1450 W. Long Lake Road. The law firm is relocating its Troy office after 25 years in its previous space at 1111 W. Long Lake Road. Bill Harvey, Chuck Howard and Neil Leising of Transwestern Commercial Services represented the landlord, FD Stonewater. Timberlands Office Park is undergoing renovations, including upgraded food service, conference centers, tenant lounges and lobbies, as well as the addition of outdoor seating areas with Wi-Fi.