REBusinessOnline

Law Firm Leases 13,285 SF at Office Park in Troy, Michigan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Michigan, Midwest, Office

TROY, MICH. — Full-service law firm Garan Lucow Miller PC has leased 13,285 square feet at Timberlands IV, one of the three Class A office buildings within Timberlands Office Park in Troy. The building is situated at 1450 W. Long Lake Road. The law firm is relocating its Troy office after 25 years in its previous space at 1111 W. Long Lake Road. Bill Harvey, Chuck Howard and Neil Leising of Transwestern Commercial Services represented the landlord, FD Stonewater. Timberlands Office Park is undergoing renovations, including upgraded food service, conference centers, tenant lounges and lobbies, as well as the addition of outdoor seating areas with Wi-Fi.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020