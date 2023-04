LOS ANGELES — Umhofer, Mitchell & King LLP signed a 4,500-square-foot lease at ROW DTLA, a 32-acre, 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use retail and office destination in downtown Los Angeles. The new space represents a new office for the law firm. JLL’s Jaclyn Ward, Cassie Trosclair and Sarah Hancock are overseeing office leasing at ROW DTLA.