Law Firm Moves Atlanta Office to Promenade Tower in Midtown With 61,470 SF Lease

ATLANTA — Business law firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has signed a 61,470-square-foot lease to officially move its Atlanta office to a newly renovated office suite in Promenade Tower, which is located at 1230 Peachtree St. NE in Midtown. The firm will occupy floors 19-21.

Owned by Cousins Properties, the 777,050-square-foot office tower offers conference facilities, enhanced technology, flexible workspaces and a range of amenities including a fitness center, onsite dining options and direct access to public transit.

Bradley has grown from 20 attorneys to 58 attorneys since launching its Atlanta office in May 2023.