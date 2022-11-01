REBusinessOnline

Law Firm Nisen & Elliott Relocates Chicago Office

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

The firm will occupy a 15,417-square-foot space at 180 N. LaSalle St. (Image courtesy of JLL)

CHICAGO — Law firm Nisen & Elliott LLC is relocating its Chicago office from 200 W. Adams St. to a 15,417-square-foot space at 180 N. LaSalle St. The firm will take occupancy of the new space in November. The lease represents the firm’s first relocation in over 35 years. Eric Feinberg, John Goodman and Isabel Preskill of Savills represented Nisen & Elliott. The property rises 38 stories in the Loop. Building owner Ivanhoe Cambridge has recently made upgrades to the lobby and conferencing facilities.

